FBI Denver takes action to stop violence, destruction following mob at U.S. Capitol

DENVER (KDVR) — Earlier this week, the FBI issued a warning of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington in the days leading up to President-election Joe Biden’s inauguration.

On Thursday, FBI Denver said that it has been taking action to stop violence and destruction.

“We are using all our investigative resources, to include human source information, as well as advanced technical and scientific tools, to identify the perpetrators of the violence at the U.S. Capitol last week. Our agents and analysts have been gathering evidence, sharing intelligence, and working with federal prosecutors toward bringing appropriate charges.” shared a spokesperson for Denver’s FBI division.

FBI Denver said that between now and the presidential inauguration on Jan. 20, it will be maintaining a heightened posture to monitor for any emerging threats to the region in an effort to ensure the safety of our communities.

“We are focused on identifying, investigating, and disrupting individuals that were involved in the siege of the Capitol and/or continue to incite violence and engage in criminal activity here locally. We are working together with our law enforcement partners to continuously share information based on tips submitted by the public. The FBI continues to remain steadfast in our mission to dually and simultaneously protect the American people and uphold the U.S. Constitution.” shared a spokesperson for Denver’s FBI division.

FBI Denver is urging the public to remain vigilant and immediately report to law enforcement if they see or hear anything suspicious or witness acts of violence. Members of the public can help by providing tips, information, and videos of illegal activity at 303-629-7171.