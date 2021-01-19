Looking back on President Trump’s 4 years from Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — As President Donald Trump wraps up his final hours as commander in chief, he now leaves behind a four-year legacy that will continue to impact Coloradans after he leaves office.

“We embarked on a mission to make America great again, for all Americans,” Trump said during the first few seconds of his farewell address Tuesday.

Whether you love him or hate him, his presidential term has had an impact on every American.

“Oh my, there’s a lot,” Seth Masket, University of Denver political professor, said.

When asked to help analyze the Trump era through a Colorado lens, Masket first pointed to the economy.

“Over a lot of Trump’s presidency the economy was pretty strong nationwide. It was very strong in Colorado. Colorado had some of the strongest job growth in the country,” he said.

The president echoed that sentiment in his farewell address, saying, “We also built the greatest economy in the history of the world.”

Speaking of jobs, Trump tapped into Colorado to fill one of the most prestigious openings. In 2017, he appointed Colorado judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court of the United States.

Under Trump, Colorado saw the signing of the Great American Outdoors Act and the Bureau of Land Management was moved from Washington, D.C. to Grand Junction.

“By moving the BLM to Grand Junction that will probably help a lot with the growth of that city and its economy,” Masket said.

However, as Trump moved one federal agency into Colorado, he moved another out.

“One of the more interesting and, I guess, controversial ones would have been, I guess, the Space Command,” Masket said.

Last week, Colorado Springs learned it was not chosen as the permanent home for the U.S. Space Command despite the city currently operating as its headquarters.

“We have every reason to believe that there was political influence in this,” Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said during a press conference last week.

“Politics” is also a theme from the past four years that can not be ignored.

“Donald Trump didn’t invent party polarization, obviously. That’s been going on a long time without him. But he certainly contributed to it,” Masket said.

He says it has trickled down into Colorado, its politics and its people.

“We’ve seen that all over the country but Colorado has become a much more polarized place as a result of that,” Masket said.

Certainly there are many more instances of the 45th president’s influence on Colorado. As for how all of it will affect the state going forward, Masket says it remains to be seen.

“That depends a lot on how Donald Trump in remembered, particularly by Republicans, over the next few years,” he said.