DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold certified candidate names for Colorado’s 2024 presidential primary ballots Friday.

Voters living in Colorado will begin receiving their ballots on Feb. 12, and ballots will start being mailed to military and overseas voters by Jan. 20.

Here are the official candidates that will appear on Colorado’s 2024 presidential primary ballots, according to the Colorado Secretary of State website.

Republicans

On the Republican ballot, there are currently seven official candidates and two write-ins:

Vivek Ramaswamy

Asa Hutchinson

Nikki Haley

Ron DeSantis

Chris Christie

Ryan Binkley

Donald J. Trump

Rachel Hannah “Mohawk” Swift (write-in)

Walter Iwachiw (write-in)

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear arguments on the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision that Donald Trump was ineligible to appear on the state’s ballot. As a result, his name will appear on the ballot.

“Coloradans, and the American people, deserve clarity on whether someone who engaged in insurrection may run for the country’s highest office. I urge the Court to prioritize this case and issue a ruling as soon as possible,” Griswold said.

Democrats

On the Democrats’ side, President Joe Biden, the party’s presumptive nominee, is joined by seven other names:

Jason Michael Palmer

Gabriel Cornejo

Frankie Lozada

Dean Phillips

Stephen P. Lyons

Marianne Williamson

Armando “Mando” Perez-Serrato

Noncommitted Delegate

The noncommitted delegate option will appear on the ballot for electors who have no presidential candidate preference to register a vote to send a noncommitted delegate to the political party’s national convention.

The primary takes place on March 5, at which point all ballots will need to be returned by 7 p.m. The state suggests returning mail-in ballots no later than Feb. 26

If you have not registered to vote, the deadline to apply to register to vote is February 26.