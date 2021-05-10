Lawmakers prepare to take up gun reform measure after Colorado Springs shooting

DENVER (KDVR) — The shooting in Colorado Springs was top of mind for some lawmakers at the Capitol as they prepare to vote on gun efforts this week.

They are getting ready to tackle one of the measures introduced after the King Soopers shooting. One bill sponsor said she believes it could have prevented the tragedy in Boulder from happening.

Lawmakers took a moment of silence for victims of a shooting that left six adults and the shooter dead in Colorado Springs this weekend in the fourth deadliest shooting in recent state history.

The killings coming as Boulder representative Judy Amabile still reels from the King Soopers shooting in her district.

Now, she is leading the charge on a bill that prevent people who committed crimes like sexual assault, child abuse and animal cruelty within the last five years from getting a gun.

“The shooter in Boulder had been convicted of a third-degree misdemeanor assault,” Amabile said. “People who have been convicted of violent misdemeanors I think it’s reasonable to say, you have forfeited your right to a gun for five years.”

The measure passed out of committee on a vote of 7 to 4 with some against it saying it’s too broad.

“There were some menacing and harassing issues we were able to clearly define but it could be as bad as you get in a yelling match with your neighbor and that gets recorded and now, you’re no longer eligible to have a firearm. So, there was some things that were improved on in committee, but my overall opposition to this is that it’s just too much too fast,” said Representative Mike Lynch for Larimer County.

The bill calls for background checks to be completed before gun dealers make a transfer to customers.

If it passes, dealers who get caught making a gun sale before the background checks are complete, would face a class one misdemeanor charge.

It’s not clear how many dealers are selling the guns ahead of time under the current law.

“From a practical standpoint, I’m not seeing that happening at all. Right now, in Colorado, there’s a pretty significant backlog of background checks to be done by CBI and gun store owners aren’t just letting guns go out the door,” said attorney Doug Richards.

The measure is set to be called for a vote in the House this week as early as Tuesday.