Lawmakers look to strengthen law keeping guns away from domestic abusers

DENVER (KDVR) — Another bill concerning firearms is making its way around the Capitol. Lawmakers are looking to make sure people charged with abuse have restrictions on gun ownership.

Lawmakers are looking to update a law that was enacted eight years ago.

The bill they are presenting lays out exactly how convicted abusers need to give up their firearms after a court orders them to do so.

“One of the things we heard when we looked back at this bill from 2013 was that the process wasn’t being followed like it should be or there just wasn’t a clear path,” said Jefferson County Rep. Monica Duran.

“The problem wasn’t the vision of the law, the vision of the law was great, it was actually logistics. That’s what we’re providing now because it wasn’t actually doing the work, to have the affirmative action you need to take to get the firearms out of the hands of folks engaging in domestic violence,” said Broomfield Rep. Matt Gray.

Despite the state already having laws in effect to keep guns out of the hands of abusers, Denver Domestic Violence Coordinating Council Director Jenn Doe said guns continue to play a role in abusive situations.

“Specifically looking at 2019, there was around a 60% increase in the number of people who were killed in domestic violence instances by firearms. Right now, we’re seeing these crime rates rise so it’s really critical we do something to strengthen these laws,” Doe said.

A survivor of domestic violence herself, Doe believes the measure will save a countless number of lives.

“There had been a firearm in my home, and I had convinced my now ex-husband to sell that firearm before we moved to Colorado but I do feel strongly that had he been in possession of a firearm, the chances of me surviving would have been much lower,” Doe said.

The bill is set to be heard before the House Judiciary committee Tuesday.