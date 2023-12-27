DENVER (KDVR) — U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert announced Wednesday she will change districts in her 2024 bid to continue representing Colorado in Congress.

Boebert made the announcement in a video on Facebook, saying she will now vie for the Republican nomination to represent the 4th Congressional District. The seat will be vacated by longtime U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, who will not seek re-election after five terms.

“I am going to do everything in my power to represent the 3rd District well for the remainder of this term as I work to earn the trust of grassroots conservative voters in the 4th District to represent them in 2025,” Boebert posted with the video.

She said she will move to the 4th Congressional District in 2024. The district includes Loveland, Highlands Ranch, Castle Rock and Parker and the rural Eastern Plains.

Since 2020, Boebert has represented the 3rd Congressional District, comprising Colorado’s Western Slope and into Pueblo and southeastern Colorado. She narrowly won reelection by 546 votes in 2022 and faces a rematch this cycle from opponent Adam Frisch, whose campaign was outraising hers by a significant amount.

After her narrow victory last time in the 3rd, Boebert would have to win back some unaffiliated voters and moderate conservatives there who defected to Frisch last time.

Boebert’s big switch: Colorado reacts

Republican state Rep. Richard Holtorf had already announced his candidacy in the 4th and will now face Boebert as a challenger.

“Seat shopping isn’t something the voters look kindly upon,” Holtorf said in a statement, in part. “If you can’t win in your home, you can’t win here. I’m in it to win it and I welcome the lady from Rifle to the race.”

Colorado Democratic Party Chair Shad Murib said in a statement that voters “scared her straight and chased her out of her own district.”

“With this carpetbagging move, Lauren Boebert has shown herself to be everything she claims she isn’t: a typical swampy politician looking for a reason to call Washington D.C. home,” Murib said in part.

Boebert: Taking ‘conservative fight’ to 4th district

Boebert defended former President Donald Trump’s claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election and stood in the vanguard of his Make America Great Again movement. Her unapologetic, Trumpian style had propelled her to MAGA stardom nationwide.

But she also has a job as a policymaker, where she’s focused on nuts-and-bolts issues that matter to her constituents: forest management, water rights, jobs and public lands.

Boebert said Wednesday that she will “continue to take her conservative fight” to the 4th Congressional District with a focus on issues like the border, inflation, water storage, ranchers and farmers and energy development.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.