Kellner claims victory of 18th Judicial District after recount

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — John Kellner announced that he will be the next District Attorney of the 18th Judicial Court on Saturday following a recount of four counties.

His opponent, Amy Padden, conceded after three of the counties totals were released. In her campaign’s release, it was stated that while the final vote numbers have not been certified, the final margin will likely be around 1,425.

Padden submitted this statement in her concede:

“We ran a positive, policy-based campaign that resonated with hundreds of thousands of voters. I am eternally grateful to my family, my team, and our amazing group of supporters for all their support. While we were not victorious this time, we generated an interest in this race that had not been seen before. I look forward to the reforms that Mr. Kellner has promised to implement, because they are needed to ensure that communities of color and other marginalized communities are treated equally and fairly. I wish Mr. Kellner the best of luck and have offered any assistance that I might be able to provide in implementing his reforms.”

Kellner is expected to be sworn in on Jan. 12.