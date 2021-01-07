Images of US Capitol attack produce disgust and distress

DENVER (KDVR) — Reaction flooded social media and the airwaves following Wednesday’s assault on Congress. Outrage and disgust are being felt as many find their reactions hard to put into words.

Images from the legislative chambers appeared to be of banana republic— something Americans are used to seeing elsewhere. Vice President Mike Pence called the events that unfolded an “attack.”

Peaceful protest is the right of every American but this attack on our Capitol will not be tolerated and those involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 6, 2021

Colorado’s Democratic Gov. Jared Polis and GOP Congressman Ken Buck displayed a rare show of unity in response by sending a joint statement critical of what they called an assault.

In one of the hundreds of images shared, a congresswoman from Pennsylvania was visibly terrified while Colorado’s Rep. Jason Crow held her hand.

“This kind of information, especially at the pace and intensity that we’re taking it in, really leads to stress responses,” said University of Denver clinical psychologist Gwen Mitchell.

Mental health experts warned on Wednesday that, even though people might not realize it, shocking images from DC could be harmful to psychological and emotional health.

“We want to be present citizens and this is important. But it’s really important to monitor how [we’re] reacting,” Mitchell said.

Self-care is crucial during this unprecedented event, clinicians said. Stress can manifest into physical symptoms.

The infamous day saw both Democrats and Republicans speaking out against the madness. Congresswoman Diana DeGette of Denver called what happened an attempted coup.

Former American presidents also spoke out, including former President George W. Bush, who said he was appalled.