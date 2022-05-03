DENVER (KDVR) — Even if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, abortions will still be legal in Colorado and nothing would change, at least for now.

Governor Jared Polis signed the Reproductive Health Equity Act into law in April. That was a move by state Democrats to protect a woman’s right to an abortion and access to reproductive health care in the state.

But Josh Wilson, the chairman of the political science department at the University of Denver, said we’ll have to see how this plays out over time.

“The one limitation of that is that it’s codified in statute, but not in the state constitution. So, if there were a change in political leadership in the state, it’s possible that that law could be removed,” Wilson said.

He expects anti-abortion groups will push for abortion regulations.

“I believe there is actually one group that is right now trying to organize to get something on the ballot to that effect, but I’ve also heard on the stateside that democrats are interested in trying to move for a constitutional amendment,” Wilson said.

“If it’s enshrined in the state constitution then it becomes much more difficult to remove it,” he said.