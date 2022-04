DENVER (KDVR) — Ketanji Brown Jackson became the newest United States Supreme Court Justice after she was confirmed by the U.S. Senate Thursday afternoon.

It was a near-party line vote, but several senators did cross the aisle after making their decisions.

Colorado senators John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet, both Democrats, stayed with their party’s majority and voted in favor of confirming Brown Jackson.

Brown Jackson is now the first Black woman on the U.S. Supreme Court.