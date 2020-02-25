Here’s why some unaffiliated Colorado voters are receiving one ballot while others are getting 2

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) — Super Tuesday is just days away, but some Colorado voters still have questions about the process. One voter contacted FOX31 and Channel 2 to ask why some unaffiliated voters are receiving one ballot while others are receiving two.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold says if an unaffiliated voter marked a party preference online or on paper registration forms, they will only receive that ballot.

However, unaffiliated voters still wanting to receive both ballots can contact their county clerk or go into a polling place.

Remember, unaffiliated voters can only return one ballot. If you return two voted ballots, neither will count.

Monday was the last day to mail in ballots. Now, voters must take their ballots to a drop box or go to a polling station. For locations, visit the state's website.