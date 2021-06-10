Gov. Polis, Colorado Democrats tout ‘historic’ legislative session

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado legislature wrapped up it’s session of the year, and now many elected leaders are sharing what they view as success stories.

Today at 2:30 p.m., several of the state’s prominent Democrats will be holding an event to discuss what they call a ‘historic’ session.

Gov. Jared Polis will be speaking, along with Senate President Leroy M. Garcia, Senate Majority Leader Stephen Fenberg, House Speaker Alec Garnett and House Majority Leader Daneya Esgar.

You can watch live in the FOX31 NOW player above.