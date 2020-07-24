GOP Colorado House members to Polis: Deploy the National Guard to protect Capitol

DENVER (KDVR) — Republican members of the Colorado House of Representatives sent a letter to Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday requesting the National Guard’s presence at the state Capitol.

The letter begins by acknowledging the damage caused to the Capitol during riots that began in late May. The building has been tagged with graffiti and had many of its windows broken.

“Sadly, as the graffiti has been cleaned from the stone of the building, vandals have still penetrated the barriers and continued to spray their obscene messages on the building. This has to be stopped. The people of Colorado will be saddled with over a $1 million bill for the restoration of their Capitol and do not need to be reinjured with every night the grounds are left unsecured,” the letter states.

The letter also requested homeless camps be removed from Liberty Park, which is state property and home to the Colorado Veterans Memorial.

“Those individuals squatting on our public property must be ejected. They have damaged the sprinkler systems, have left bio-hazards such as needles and human waste, and caused many thousands of dollars of damage that, again, the citizens of this state will have to pay to have restored,” the letter states.

READ: House Republican Caucus letter to Gov. Jared Polis

The lawmakers requested Polis deploy available National Guard troops to the Capitol to protect it.

“We request that those who stand watch assist law enforcement in detaining anyone who attempts to breach the construction fencing that encircles the grounds. We also ask that our National Guard assigned to the Capitol support the State Patrol in operations at Liberty Park and maintain a watch on that property as well,” the representatives said in the letter. “It is time that we stand for the rule of law on our Capitol grounds, Governor Polis. You also took an oath to defend the Constitution of the United States and Colorado. Duty calls, Governor. We demand that you answer that call.”