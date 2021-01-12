Google suspends President Trump’s YouTube channel, disables comments

(NEXSTAR) – President Trump’s YouTube channel has been suspended for a minimum of seven days after parent company Google deemed that his videos violated its policies.

“After review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to Donald J. Trump’s channel for violating our policies,” according to YouTube’s official media relations account. “It now has its 1st strike & is temporarily prevented from uploading new content for a *minimum* of 7 days.”

YouTube added that they will be disabling comments on his channel due to “ongoing concerns about violence.”

The decision comes days after Facebook and Twitter suspended his accounts.

YouTube has a three strikes policy, and any user who receives a third strike is permanently banned.

This is a developing story.