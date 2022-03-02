DENVER (KDVR) — Inflation in America is the highest it’s been since the 1980s. Prices have risen on just about everything, from the grocery store to the gas pump.

President Joe Biden gave his plan to alleviate some of those stresses during the State of the Union address on Tuesday night. FOX31 took his suggestions to an expert to see how effective the plan could be.

Mac Clouse, a distinguished professor of finance, said Biden did not make bad suggestions but the path to actually getting them done will be tricky.

“Inflation is a big deal because it’s been a long time since we’ve seen inflation as high as we have,” Clouse said.

Forty years to be exact. That was the last time Americans saw a year-over-year increase as high as we are seeing now. Biden told Americans he wants to do something about that.

“One way to fight inflation is to drive down wages and make Americans poorer. I think I have a better way to fight inflation. Lower your cost, not your wages,” Biden said.

Clouse said to look to recent history to see how this proposal could bring issues.

“The minimum wage we’re seeing now with restaurants, for example, are having to pay their people higher wages. We know now that the prices at restaurants are going up. So, if the cost of labor increases, most likely, what businesses will do is pass that cost through to the consumer in terms of higher prices,” Clouse said.

He points to other reasons it may be easier said than done too.

“Companies here have stopped producing and it’s being done in foreign countries. So if we bring production back here in the United States, it doesn’t mean we’d be producing them cheaper. It just means we’d have more ability to have them when we need them because we would produce them here but that may be more expensive,” he said.

The president also got rave reactions to calls for more production here at home.

“Let’s make more cars and semiconductors in America,” Biden said. “More infrastructure and innovation in America. More goods moving faster and cheaper in America. More jobs where you can earn a good living in America. Instead of relying on foreign supply chains, let’s make it in America.”

Clause believes that may not be an easy task for some industries that we stopped investing in.

“Unfortunately, we give up a lot of our ability to produce steel. We’ve got shut-down steel mills that if we said, let’s reopen all the steel mills we shut down, that would take a long time because they are old and not technologically efficient,” Clouse said.

Experts say the problem with fixing inflation now as opposed to decades ago is that we are dealing with several critical problems all at once but the main fix needs to happen within the supply chain.