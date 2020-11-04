Young voters turn out in Colorado for 2020 election

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The non-partisan, non-profit group New Era Colorado hosted get out the vote events at college campuses across the state Tuesday.

The goal was to make sure young people had everything they needed to vote.

The group registered 24,000 new young voters in the state this election cycle.

“Millennials and Gen Z’ers are the largest voting block in the state, so we are a force to reckoned with and we have a huge influence on elections,” said Nicole Hansel with New Era Colorado.

According to recent polls, Hansel said young people are issue driven and concerned about things like the climate, student debt, racial justice and the impacts of COVID.