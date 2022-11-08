DENVER (KDVR) – On Tuesday, when Election Day 2022 arrives, all eight of Colorado’s U.S. congressional seats will be decided upon by voters.

FOX31 has broken down who’s running for these positions as well as some pertinent details for each race. This story will be updated as winners are decided.

1st Congressional District:

Colorado’s 1st Congressional District covers all of Denver as well as some southern suburbs including Englewood and Columbine.

Democrat Diana DeGette has held the seat since winning election in 1997.

She’s facing off against Republican Jennifer Qualteri, Libertarian John Kittleson and Iris Boswell of the Green Party in this year’s election.

2nd Congressional District:

House District 2 incorporates northern central Colorado, including portions of the northern and western Denver and Boulder metro areas along with mountain counties Clear Creek, Eagle, Summit and Park counties.

Democratic candidate Joe Neguse first won election in 2018 and now faces off against Republican Marshall Dawson, American Constitution Party candidate Gary Nation, Colorado Center Party candidate Steve Yurash and Unity Party candidate Tim Wolf.

3rd Congressional District:

Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District is made up of the western side of the state as well as many southern counties.

Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District has been one of the races getting more national attention because of it’s incumbent candidate Republican Lauren Boebert. Boebert has supported former President Trump since her initial campaign in 2020 and now faces Democrat Adam Frisch, who has downplayed his party affiliation and called himself a conservative.

Independent candidate Kristin Skowronski, Independent candidate Richard Tetu, and Independent candidate Marina Zimmerman are also running.

4th Congressional District:

This congressional district that spans the entire eastern border of Colorado currently leans Republican.

The incumbent, Republican candidate Ken Buck, is running against Democratic candidate Isaac McCorkle and American Constitution Party candidate Ryan McGonigal.

5th Congressional District:

This congressional district encompasses El Paso, Fremont, Teller, Park and Chaffee counties, as well as the city of Colorado Springs.

Those running for this seat include the incumbent Republican candidate Doug Lamborn, Democratic candidate David Torres, American Constitution Party candidate Christopher Mitchell, Libertarian Party candidate Brian Flanagan and Independent candidate Matthew Feigenbaum.

6th Congressional District:

The district currently overseen by Rep. Jason Crow contains Littleton, Highlands Ranch and parts of Aurora, Thornton and Brighton, just to name a few. The district frames the eastern and northern borders of the 7th Congressional District and the eastern and southwestern borders of the 1st Congressional District.

Running against Democratic candidate Crow are Republican Steve Monahan and Libertarian candidate Eric Mulder.

7th Congressional District:

Colorado’s 7th Congressional District encompasses the northern and western suburbs of the Denver Metro region spanning the north half of Jefferson County and the west half of Adams County.

The tight race for this pivotal seat is being run between the incumbent Democrat Brittany Pettersen, Republican Erik Aadland, Libertarian Ross Klopf, Unity Party candidate Critter Milton and Independent candidate JP Lujan.

8th Congressional District:

Following the 2020 U.S. Census, seven new congressional districts were created across the country, one of those being Colorado’s newly formed 8th Congressional District, which is the first forming of a district in the state since 2001.

The race for the seat to represent parts of Adams, Larimer, and Weld counties is between Democratic candidate Yadira Caraveo, Republican candidate Barbara Kirkmeyer, Libertarian candidate Richard Ward and Colorado Center Party candidate Tim Long.

This is one of the more diverse districts in the state following the Census-induced district redrawing.

According to Ballotpedia, as of Sept. 1:

27% of the district’s voters are registered Democrats

24% of the district’s voters are registered Republicans

46% of the district’s voters are unaffiliated