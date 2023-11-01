DENVER (KDVR) — Ballots were mailed to Colorado voters in October, and the deadline to turn them in is just around the corner.

All ballots must be received by county clerks by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 7.

If a voter chooses to mail in their ballot, they can track their ballot with BallotTrax, and check the status of their ballot through the state website. If you are not sure that your ballot will arrive in time, the state recommends dropping it off in person.

Where to vote

Voters can drop off ballots at any of the 57 Voter Service and Polling Centers and 24-Hour Ballot Drop-Off Boxes in Denver.

The Colorado Secretary of State provides a website where you can enter your zip code and it will show nearby locations where you can either drop off your ballot or vote in person.

What do I need to bring to vote in person?

All voters who vote in person need to provide some form of identification. Most voters bring their Colorado driver’s license or Colorado ID. Other acceptable forms of identification include a passport, birth certificate, Colorado student ID and many more options.

Voters who are in line at their polling location by 7 p.m. Tuesday are allowed to vote, no matter how long it takes.