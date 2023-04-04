DENVER (KDVR) — Tuesday is Election Day in Denver, and polls open up at 7 a.m. for the 2023 Municipal General Election.

Race for mayor’s office

In the crowded mayoral field, there are more than a dozen candidates on the ballot. The following candidates are in the running to be the next mayor of the City and County of Denver:

Dr. Abass Yaya Bamba – write-in candidate

Al Gardner

Andy Rougeot

Aurelio Martinez

Chris Hansen

Deborah “Debbie” Ortega

Ean Thomas Tafoya

James Walsh

Kelly Brough

Leslie Herod

Lisa Calderón

Mike Johnston

Renate A. Behrens

Robert Treta

Terrance Roberts

Thomas Wolf

Trinidad Rodriguez

If no candidate gets more than 50% of the votes in this election, then a runoff election will be triggered between the top two candidates in June.

Referred question 2O

Another important issue on this year’s ballot is whether the voters will get rid of a city-owned conservation easement which is a rule protecting the Park Hill Golf Course.

Getting rid of it would allow development, such as building commercial and residential development, as well as affordable housing.

To learn more about the candidates running for mayor and what else is on the ballot, visit the City of Denver’s website.

According to the latest data from the Denver Clerk and Recorder’s Office, about 20% of Denver voters have turned in their ballots ahead of Election Day. This number is lagging behind compared to years past.

Ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. Tuesday to be counted, so go make your voice heard.