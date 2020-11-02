Secretary of State explains how Colorado will combat election-related threats

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold will hold a news conference at 12 p.m. on Monday to provide an overview of election-related foreign cyber and misinformation threats, what her office and counties are doing to counter these threats, and what the public should expect in the coming days.

In the last two weeks, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued joint cybersecurity advisories warning that foreign actors are targeting the U.S. presidential election. Late last week, senior officials in D.C. echoed these comments and highlighted the coming days are prime targets.

For more information related to foreign misinformation threats and resources for debunking them, please visit “Opinions are fun, but facts are better” website launched by the Colorado Secretary of State’s office.

