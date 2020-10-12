Watch Live: Denver 2020 election ballot processing

The Denver Elections Department has a live stream set up of the city’s ballot processing. (Credit: Denver Elections Department)

DENVER (KDVR) — Ballots for the 2020 election were mailed out to Colorado residents starting on Friday, and beginning Monday the City of Denver is live streaming video from it’s ballot processing center.

The stream shows several cameras in a grid format, including ballot reception, signature confirmation and the ballot counting room.

All of the videos come from security-type cameras mounted in locations far enough away from the ballots that personal information and actual votes will not be visible.

The stream is live 24-7 on YouTube and can also be watched at the top of this article.

To learn more about the balloting process in Denver click here.