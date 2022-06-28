DENVER (KDVR) — It’s primary election day in Colorado, with important races being decided. FOX31 and Channel 2 are your home for coverage throughout the night.

There are three competitive statewide primaries, governor, U.S. Senator and secretary of state, although all of them are only competitive on the Republican ballots with incumbent Democrats running unopposed.

Another race that has received a lot of attention is Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, which is currently represented in the U.S. House by Rep. Lauren Boebert. Boebert is facing off against one other Republican in her primary, while three Democrats are on the ballot to win their party’s nomination.

Several Colorado General Assembly races have multiple candidates running for the same party’s nomination in their districts as well.

Polls close at 7 p.m. and results are expected to be available for some races shortly after. However, because Colorado is primarily a vote-by-mail state it may take some time for the final results in other races to be tallied.

