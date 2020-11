DENVER (KDVR) — Election day is here! If you have not yet voted, you can still vote in person until 7 p.m. tonight or drop your ballots off at a ballot drop-box near you by 7 p.m.

The City of Denver has created a tool to help you check out wait times at voting centers around the city.

For full Election 2020 coverage from Your Local Election Headquarters, watch FOX31, Channel 2, and check KDVR.com and the FOX31 App.