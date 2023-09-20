DENVER (KDVR) — Election Day is less than two months away, but Coloradans will receive their Blue Book in early October.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Blue Book and what’s on the ballot this year.

What is the Blue Book?

Starting off with information for the new voters, the Blue Book is also known as the Ballot Information Booklet, which is already out online. It breaks down the amendment, law or question found on the ballot.

These propositions will be voted on, but it’s not the same as voting for a person. Propositions are a change in laws that require a majority vote to pass. The Blue Book gives an unbiased CliffsNotes version of the propositions.

What’s on the Blue Book this year?

There are two propositions in the 2023 Blue Book. For each of the propositions, you either vote “yes” or “no.”

These propositions include:

Proposition HH

The Blue Book says this bill proposes to reduce property taxes and allow the state to retain and spend excess state revenue.

Proposition II

The Blue Book says the state is asking for voter approval to spend the surplus state revenue from nicotine taxes (that otherwise would be refunded to nicotine distributors) and to keep (rather than decrease) tax rates on nicotine products.

What happens if you vote yes?

You can vote “yes” to both of these propositions, one or neither of them. Here’s what voting “yes” means.

Proposition HH

Lowers property taxes owed

The state keeps additional money that would be refunded to taxpayers and spends it on education, reimbursements to local governments for some of their reduced property tax revenue and rental assistance programs

Temporarily changes how taxpayer refunds (TABOR) are distributed

Creates a new property tax limit for most local governments

Proposition II

The state will keep and spend $23.65 million from nicotine tax revenue on preschool programs

Current tax rates on nicotine stay the same

What happens if you vote no?

Here’s what voting “no” means for both, either or neither of these propositions:

Proposition HH

Keep the current laws for property taxes

You will receive TABOR refunds

There are state and local government revenue limits

Proposition II

$23.65 million will be refunded to wholesalers and distributors of nicotine

Tax rates on nicotine products would decrease

The Blue Book is just a guide to help you understand what you’re voting for, and these propositions are only part of the ballot. Make sure you register to vote.