Voters approve Amendment 76, adjusting constitution language on voting

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado voters approved Amendment 76, The Associated Press reports.

The measure will change language in the state’s constitution to say “only a citizen” of the United States who is 18 or older can vote in elections. Currently, the constitution says “every citizen” of the United States who is 18 or older can vote in elections.

Current Colorado law does not allow non-citizens to vote.

Coloradans who are 17 during primaries but who will be 18 at the time of the General Election are currently able to vote in primaries. However, according to the Colorado Legislative Council, the passage of Amendment 76 will change that rule.

According to Ballotpedia, the movement to pass Amendment 76 was led by Citizen Voters, Inc., a nonprofit founded by Republican John Loudon.

The effort against the amendment had a number of donors, including the American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado and ProgressNow Colorado.