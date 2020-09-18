USPS agrees to allow review for 2020 election materials, destroy mailer with inaccurate information

DENVER (KDVR) — In an unprecedented event, the U.S. Postal Service agreed on Friday to allow the state to review national media related to the 2020 election prior to mailing.

A current 2020 voting mailer will be destroyed due to the settlement, as well. A federal judge approved a temporary restraining order on the service to cease sending the mailer with voting information Secretary of State Jena Griswold and the State of Colorado claimed to be inaccurate.

The settlement came after Griswold and the state filed a lawsuit against the Postal Service claiming the postcard contains inaccurate information encouraging voters to prepare ahead. A number of steps are listed, including requesting a mail-in ballot and sending a ballot at least seven days before Election Day which is incorrect for the state.

Griswold spoke with Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Thursday and submitted this statement following the announcement of the settlement:

“I am pleased with the settlement we reached today with the U.S. Postal Service. Voters deserve accurate election information. The terms of the settlement mandate that all reasonable effort be taken to remove all undelivered misleading mailers from the mail stream, and it requires collaboration between the Colorado Department of State and the USPS to make sure all future Postal Service communication includes correct information. I look forward to working with the U.S. Postal Service to ensure every Colorado voter is equipped with the information they need to successfully participate in the November 3 election. I appreciate the partnership of Attorney General Weiser to achieve this positive outcome.” Colo. Secretary of State, Jena Griswold