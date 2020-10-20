Unprecedented Politics: The US Senate race in Colorado and voter turnout

DENVER (KDVR) — The 2020 election has been unique year for politics, that’s why FOX31’s new show, Unprecedented Politics, is digging into the issues that matter to you.

On Oct. 19, anchor Matt Mauro sits down with former Governor and current Democratic U.S. Senate Candidate John Hickenlooper. The panel then looks at his race against incumbent Republican Sen. Corey Gardner. In our second block, the panel discusses voter turnout and the importance of having your ballot counted.

Contributors include: State Rep. Leslie Herod (HD-8), Andy Boian – CEO of dovetail solutions, Michael Fields – Executive Director of Colorado Rising Action and District Attorney George Brauchler – 18th Judicial District.