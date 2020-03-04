Trump projected to win Colorado Republican primary

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 03: U.S. President Donald Trump pumps his fist after addressing the National Association of Counties Legislative Conference at the Washington Hilton Hotel on March 3, 2020 in Washington, DC. Over 2,000 county officials from across the country are gathered in Washington, DC for their annual conference to discuss shared challenges they face in their home counties. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — President Donald Trump is projected to win the Republican primary in Colorado, the Associated Press said shortly after polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

Sen. Bernie Sanders is projected to win the Democratic primary.

Trump faced several opponents, including Bill Weld and Joe Walsh. However, as of 7:30 p.m., results showed the president had received nearly 93% of votes.

Colorado will award 37 delegates based on primary results.

LINK: Check up-to-the-minute primary results.

WATCH: Follow live Super Tuesday coverage with results from Colorado and around the country.