Trump projected to win Colorado Republican primary

DENVER (KDVR) — President Donald Trump is projected to win the Republican primary in Colorado, the Associated Press said shortly after polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
Sen. Bernie Sanders is projected to win the Democratic primary.
Trump faced several opponents, including Bill Weld and Joe Walsh. However, as of 7:30 p.m., results showed the president had received nearly 93% of votes.
Colorado will award 37 delegates based on primary results.
