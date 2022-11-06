DENVER (KDVR) — With less than 48 hours before the Nov. 8 general election, Colorado’s secretary of state reports that as of Friday, Nov. 4, more than a million ballots have already been returned.

According to the secretary of state’s office, 65% of Coloradans are registered to vote.

FOX31 spoke with voters who are hoping that number will rise.

“It is the only way to make change and it’s the only way to make the government work and democracy work,” one Denver voter said.

While the deadline for eligible voters in Colorado to register online and receive a ballot in the mail has passed, voters may register and receive a ballot in person at a voting center or county election office.

County clerks have mailed ballots to voters but at this point mailing them back won’t ensure they will be received by the election deadline.

The secretary of state’s office says voters should return their ballots to a drop box or voting center, or vote in person.

Ballots cast by military and overseas voters must be sent no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day and received by close of business on the eighth day after the election, which is Nov. 16.

If you are a registered voter and did not receive a ballot, contact your county clerk right away.

The secretary of state’s office encourages voters to use a trusted source for accurate election information, like your county clerk’s office. Ballot tracking is available on the BallotTrax website.

*Editor’s note: Original post said an Emerson College poll showed expected voter turnout was 65%, but has been amended to reflect that 65% of Coloradans are registered to vote.