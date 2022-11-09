DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado voters decided not to continue allowing to-go alcohol with food takeout orders, which was temporarily put in place during the COVID pandemic. In voting down Proposition 126, voters also decided food delivery services would not be able to deliver alcoholic beverages with food orders.

Prop 126 is a response to an emergency declaration during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic that allowed restaurants to offer alcohol with takeout orders. It also would have added a pathway for third-party delivery services such as DoorDash and Uber Eats to become permitted for alcohol deliveries.

The proposition would have required third-party delivery services to get a “delivery service permit” to make sure they are following Colorado’s alcohol laws. Delivery drivers would be required to be over 21 years old and complete a certification program with special training on spotting fake IDs and people who are intoxicated.

Restaurants and liquor stores have butted heads over the ballot initiative. Restaurant owners say alcohol delivery will help their businesses by allowing customers easier access to more items with their orders.

Family-owned liquor stores, however, are concerned they will lose the business they would’ve had by delivering their alcohol. Another concern about this measure is that it could be more difficult to make sure alcohol is not sold to minors.

The measure would have increased costs in the Department of Revenue by an estimated $120,000 and added 1.2 full-time equivalent employees per year. This amount would have been paid for by revenue from delivery permit fees.

The failed proposition included an effective date of March 1, 2023, at which point it would have replaced the COVID-era law set to expire in 2025.