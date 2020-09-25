State leaders host town hall about voting, say misinformation remains a concern

DENVER (KDVR) — The General Election is 40 days away and Colorado voters will get their ballots in the mail soon. State leaders said misinformation surrounding the election is still a concern for them despite vote-by-mail being in practice for years in Colorado.

The secretary of state and the leader of the state Senate held a town hall to answer voters’ questions.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold and Senate President Leroy Garcia said bad information reaching voters is a big concern for them.

“Make a plan to vote right now, this is a huge election. An election full of disinformation and partisan fights. It doesn’t matter your party, make a plan to vote, get your ballot in early,” said Griswold.

As October approaches, leaders are reminding Coloradans about some key dates to remember.

“Oct. 9, ballots will be mailed that week to all active voters. Oct. 19, drop-off boxes and polling centers will open up. Oct. 26, the last day to mail in your ballot,” said Garcia.

The Oct. 26 deadline ensures your county clerk will have time to process your ballot before the election. But there are other options if you miss that deadline.

“You can go vote in-person. We have a statewide pollbook and we are tracking who has cast a ballot. You can’t cast a mail ballot and vote in-person, that’s not allowed, but you are allowed to (if you can’t find your mail ballot) or prefer the ease of voting, you can always do that through early voting and Election Day,” said Griswold.

Though some may be skeptical about voting by mail after the president said the ballots are “a disaster” Wednesday, Griswold maintains Colorado’s system is stable.

“We know in Colorado, our election system is safe and secure. Republicans and Democrats use our system. We actually had a higher percentage of Republicans cast a mail ballot in our June primary than Democrats. That makes me happy because our right to vote is not a tool to be used to manipulate outcome,” Griswold said.

If you need to register to vote, Oct. 26 is also the deadline to do so online or by mail. You can register in-person up to and including Election Day.