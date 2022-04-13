ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Adams County will join several Colorado counties required to provide election materials in another language besides English.

Starting with the June 28 primary election, Adams County voters will receive election-related materials in both English and Spanish. All materials will be provided in bilingual formats, including ballots, voting instructions, “I Voted” stickers and more.

“Adams County is very diverse, and we’ve worked tirelessly to broaden access to all eligible voters,” Josh Zygielbaum, Adams County Clerk and Recorder, said in a news release. “My staff and I are excited about being designated under federal law to create election materials in both Spanish and English, allowing us to take a major step forward in being an inclusive community.”

The requirement applies to places where more than 10,000 people, or more than 5% of voting-age citizens, are members of a single-language minority group, have depressed literacy rates and do not speak English very well. It’s a rule created under Section 203 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

For Adams County voters who use languages other than English or Spanish, the county provides dozens of language options on its elections website.

Bilingual election material requirements in Colorado

Adams County is among several other counties with a significant language minority. Here are all of the Colorado counties that require bilingual election materials:

Adams: Spanish

Spanish Alamosa: Spanish

Spanish Conejos: Spanish

Spanish Costilla: Spanish

Spanish Denver: Spanish

Spanish La Plata: Ute

Ute Montezuma: Ute

Ute Saguache: Spanish