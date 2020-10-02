Sen. Gardner, Hickenlooper both test negative for COVID-19 before tonight’s debate

DENVER (KDVR) – The two candidates for US Senator from Colorado have agreed to get COVID-19 tests before moving forward with a debate scheduled for Friday evening.

Sen. Cory Gardner and former Governor John Hickenlooper are scheduled to face off in their first debate, which will be hosted by the Pueblo Chieftain.

Hickenlooper’s campaign told FOX31 that the two candidates have agreed to be tested and will continue with the debate as planned if the results for both are negative.

Gardner has been in Washington this week and spent time with other Republicans. He also interviewed Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, who had the coronavirus several months ago but continues to get tested regularly.

Just before 2 p.m. Gardner’s campaign announced that his test result came back negative.

“The result of my COVID-19 test is negative. Pending John @Hickenlooper‘s result, I look forward to seeing John on the debate stage tonight in Pueblo,” a tweet from Gardner said.

About an hour later, around 2:40 p.m., Hickenlooper’s campaign that his test also returned a negative result.

The decision comes after President Donald Trump and several others in his inner-circle tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours.

This includes Utah Sen. Mike Lee, who also interviewed Barrett this week.

Trump began quarantine Thursday night and his campaign is in the process of moving scheduled in-person events to virtual settings.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who was on stage with Trump for a presidential debate Tuesday night, has tested negative for the virus.