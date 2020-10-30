Sen. Cory Gardner talks healthcare, COVID response, Trump, Supreme Court and more with FOX31

DENVER (KDVR) — One of the closest and most important Senate races in the country is taking place in Colorado.

The incumbent Republican, Sen. Cory Gardner, is facing former Gov. John Hickenlooper, a Democrat.

Neither candidate has ever lost a race in Colorado. But that will change Tuesday.

The issues of this race reflect those across the country: healthcare, President Trump, the coronavirus and the Supreme Court.

FOX31’s Matt Mauro recently sat down with Hickenlooper to talk about those issues.

Now, he’s talking with Gardner, who’s trailing in the polls.