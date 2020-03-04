Sanders projected to win Colorado Democratic primary

DENVER, CO – FEBRUARY 16: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and his wife Mary Jane O’Meara Sanders acknowledge the crowd and support before Sanders spoke to his supporters at a rally in the Colorado Convention Center on February 16, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Marc Piscotty/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is projected to win the Democratic primary in Colorado, the Associated Press said shortly after polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

As of 7:35 p.m., Sanders had received about 36% of votes.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg had received about 24% of votes.

Former Vice President Joe Biden had received about 20% of votes.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren had received about 17% of votes.

Sanders faced fewer opponents than he did just one week ago; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and businessman Tom Steyer recently dropped out.

Buttigieg and Klobuchar endorsed Biden.

Colorado is one of 14 states holding primaries on Tuesday. Colorado previously held caucuses instead of a primary. During the 2016 caucuses, Sanders defeated Secretary Hillary Clinton.

The Centennial State will award 67 delegates based on primary results. A candidate needs at least 1,991 to secure the Democratic nomination for president.

