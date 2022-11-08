DENVER (KDVR) — Qualified voters living in Denver are asked to vote on eight ballot measures that will affect the Mile High City. From sidewalk fees to eviction attorneys, Denverites have a say in what will change in the city.

This story will be updated as results are confirmed.

Initiated Ordinance 305

This citizen-driven proposal is known as “No Eviction Without Representation.” This measure is asking voters whether or not Denver should charge landlords to pay for attorneys for every person who gets evicted. The measure says it would tax landlords $75 annually for each property they own.

Initiated Ordinance 306

This measure asks voters whether Denver should require businesses and large apartment complexes to offer recycling and composting. The businesses would also be required to offer proper education, instruction and signage on recycling and composting.

Initiated Ordinance 307

This measure asks voters if the city should charge property owners a fee in order to create a sidewalk master plan. The fees from owners would then be used to create a program that would be dedicated to sidewalk construction, maintenance and repairs.

Referred Question 2l

This measure asks voters if property taxes should be increased to help fund the Denver Public Library. The measure states that taxes would increase by approximately $4.19 per month for the typical home. The money would be given to the library in order to maintain its existing services and meet demands for additional services.

Referred Question 2J

This measure asks voters whether the city should keep and spend all of the 2021 revenue that came from the climate tax originally approved by voters on Nov. 3, 2020. The revenue comes from the 0.25% climate action sales taxes.

The measure also asks voters if the city should continue to impose and collect the tax to the full extent of the 0.25%.

Referred Question 2K

This measure asks voters if the city should keep and spend all the 2021 revenue collected from the homelessness resolution sales tax that was originally approved by voters on Nov. 3, 2020. The revenue comes from the 0.25% homelessness resolution sales and would be used to fund homelessness services.

The measure also asks voters if the city should continue to impose and collect the tax to the full extent of the 0.25%.

Referred Question 2L

This measure asks voters if the city should update the rules around ballots and election procedures. The measure would modernize these by:

Requiring initiatives to only contain one subject

Update deadlines for candidate nominations

Allow clerk and recorder to set titles of initiatives

Allow public comment on proposed ballot titles

Remove unnecessary wording in a ballot question

Ballot Issue 7A

This measure asks voters if the city’s Valley Sanitation District should be allowed to collect, keep and spend any and all amounts received annually from the district’s mill levy and other revenue sources for each fiscal year.