DENVER (KDVR) — Here are the results of the ballot measures Coloradans voted on the 2022 election, including on psychedelic medicine, using tax funds to subsidize housing, changing the liquor license limits, allowing wine in grocery stores and allowing alcohol delivery.

This story will be updated as results of the ballot measures are released.

Prop 121: Reducing state income tax

Reduce the state income tax rate from 4.55% to 4.40% for tax years commencing on or after January 1, 2022.

If this proposition is voted down the tax rate stays unchanged.

Prop 122: Legalizing some psychedelics

Colorado Proposition 122 is on November’s ballot asking voters to decide if psychedelics such as DMT and psilocybin should be decriminalized in Colorado.

The measure also allows for regulated “healing centers” where people can get and consume psilocybin. And it paves the way for the other listed psychedelics to be allowed under the regulated framework as soon as 2026.

Denver voters already decriminalized psilocybin back in 2019, allowing for the possession and personal cultivation of the fungi. In 2020, Oregon voters legalized it, but the state will not roll out its licensing framework until 2023.

Prop 123: Tax subsidized housing

Proposition 123 would send 0.01% of state income tax toward affordable housing programs. It would also exempt that money from the state revenue limit, so it would reduce the pool of money refunded to taxpayers because of the Taxpayer Bill of Rights. Read more on the affordable housing measure here.

Prop 124: Unlimited locations for liquor stores

Proposition 124 would allow liquor store chains to have more than three locations in the state.

Currently, liquor store chains are allowed three locations in the state while drugstores — state-defined as grocery stores with a pharmacy — with liquor licenses are allowed to have eight locations in the state. Prop 124 would allow liquor store chains to operate at eight locations as well, and by 2037 the cap would be lifted entirely.

If Prop 124 were to fail, liquor stores in the state would be limited to three locations, and then four locations starting in 2027.

Prop 125: Wine in grocery stores

The ballot initiative, if passed, would make it legal for vendors to sell wine in any establishment that is licensed to sell full-strength beer, including grocery and convenience stores.

Public opinion mostly supported legalizing wine sales in grocery stores but had shifted as opponents got their message out about the possible economic impact. If grocers sold wine, opponents said, they would corner the market and put family-owned liquor stores out of business.

Prop 126: To-go alcohol and delivery services

This bill is written to replace a COVID-era law that temporarily allowed restaurants to sell alcohol to go and is in effect until 2025.

As written, it would permanently allow for the sale of to-go alcohol, as well as create a pathway for third-party delivery services such as GrubHub and Postmates to certify drivers to deliver alcohol.

Restaurant owners generally support the measure saying that expanding their delivery menu will increase their income, while small independent liquor stores broadly say the law will favor large corporations.

Amendment D: Designating judges

Colorado Amendment D Requires the Governor to designate judges from the 18th judicial district to serve in the newly created 23rd judicial district.

If judges are not reassigned to the 23rd district it could impact some functions of the district for the time being.

Amendment E: Property tax exemption for injured veterans

Extends an existing homestead exemption for disabled veterans to the surviving spouses of military personnel and certain veterans.

If passed, this would reduce the property taxes for surviving spouses of military members who died in the line of duty or as a result of a service-related injury or disease. This would expand the exemption that already exists for disabled veterans to include surviving spouses.

Amendment F: Charitable gaming licenses

Allows the operators and managers of charitable gaming activities to be paid and allows the legislature to determine how long an organization must exist to obtain a charitable gaming license.

Currently, nonprofits must operate in Colorado for five years before they’re allowed to run bingo-raffles.

If passed, this amendment would reduce that time to three years and allow workers to be paid.

If this is rejected there will be no change to the current law.

Amendment FF: Public school meals

Reduces the allowable state income tax deduction amounts; creates and funds the Healthy School Meals for All Program.

This tax revenue will provide access to free meals for all public school students in the state and offer grants to schools.

If it fails, the current income-based free meals system will remain unchanged.

Amendment GG: Ballot changes

Requires a table showing changes in income tax owed for average taxpayers in certain brackets to be included in the ballot title and fiscal summary for any citizen initiative that would increase or decrease the individual income tax rate.