Republican leads by small margin in 18th Judicial District; automatic recount next week

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — With all votes counted, the Republican candidate in Colorado’s 18th Judicial District leads his Democratic opponent by 1,418 votes. The narrow margin triggered an automatic recount, which will take place next week.

According to state data, Republican John Kellner received 287,436 votes; Democrat Amy L. Padden received 286,018 votes.

In Colorado, an automatic recount occurs when the vote difference is within 0.50%, according to Ballotpedia. The difference in this case is 0.24%.

The judicial district covers a mix of Denver suburbs and rural areas across Arapahoe, Douglas, Lincoln and Elbert counties. About 1 million people live in the district, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Kellner garnered more votes than Padden in Douglas, Elbert and Lincoln counties, with especially wide margins in the latter two. However, Padden received the most votes in Arapahoe County, which is by far the most populous of the four.

Results in the 18th Judicial District. Credit: Colorado Secretary of State’s Office

Current DA George Brauchler is term-limited. In a tweet posted Friday evening, said his fellow Republican’s lead “looks solid.”

With every county’s final ballot numbers in for the closest race in Colorado…⁦@JohnKellnerCO⁩ has a 1418 vote lead in the race to be DA of the mighty 18th. An automatic recount awaits next week, but that lead looks solid. ⁦@DA18th⁩ #copolitics



Boom pic.twitter.com/2QQTo4JS3w — George Brauchler (@GeorgeBrauchler) November 14, 2020