Race for Colorado’s 6th Congressional District heats up

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The race for Colorado’s Sixth Congressional District, which includes Aurora and a number of other Denver suburbs, is about to get more attention.

First-term incumbent Rep. Jason Crow, a Democrat, has had ads running on television for about the last week. Starting Oct. 2, his opponent, Republican Steve House, launches a TV ad blitz.

“I grew up in and out of hospitals,” House said in the ad. “My parents didn’t have all that much, except six kids and a hell of a lot to worry about.”

House is focusing on health care – something he knows a lot about. He was born with a birth defect and spent years in and out of the hospital. He has worked in the health care industry for 36 years.



House does support repealing the Affordable Care Act. But he tells FOX31 he’d only do it with what he calls a better and cheaper health care plan in place. He wants it to include more transparency and protect preexisting conditions.

Meanwhile, Crow has been busy during his first two years in Congress.

“Fighting for Coloradans,” Crow’s ad said. “Jason Crow’s leadership on health care, passing bills to protect Coloradans with preexisting conditions and to lower the cost of prescription drugs.”

Crow is an attorney and Army Ranger who served three combat tours in the Middle East and was awarded a Bronze Star Medal.

He voted for two health care bills to strengthen and expand the Affordable Care Act and sponsored a bill to force pharmaceutical companies to pay the government if drug prices increase faster than that cost of inflation. The idea was eventually included in another bill.

All three bills passed the House, but the Senate has not voted for them.

Crow also helped lead the impeachment hearing against President Donald Trump.

Now, about 350,000 voters will soon decide if Crow should go back to Washington or if it’s time for a change.