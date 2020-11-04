Proposition 115 fails; abortions will not be banned after 22 weeks

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado voters rejected Proposition 115, The Associated Press reports.

The measure would have banned abortion after 22 weeks of pregnancy.

As of about 9:50 p.m., 59% of votes tabulated were against the measure, with 82% of precincts reporting.

After Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death in September, a designated representative of the proposal told FOX31 and Channel 2 that she wanted voters to know her intent was not to take away the right to an abortion.

“Ginsburg was a great jurist. She did a lot to advance the rights of women. Right here, we are concentrating on restricting late-term abortion. This is something very reasonable, we are not trying to take away the rights of women to decide what to do with their pregnancy,” said Giuliana Day.

Opponents argued the measure would have been the first step in removing reproductive health rights.

“It bans abortions later in pregnancy with no exceptions for rape, for risk to a pregnant woman’s health or if she receives a lethal fetal diagnosis. There is nothing reasonable about Proposition 115, it’s cruel,” said Stefanie Clarke, a spokesperson for VoteNo115.com.

The proposition did call for an exception if a doctor says the life of the mother is at risk during the pregnancy.

Currently, Colorado does not regulate when someone can get an abortion.