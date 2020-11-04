Proposition 113 passes; Colorado joins national popular vote pact

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado voters approved Proposition 113, The Associated Press reports.

With the measure’s approval, Colorado will join a national pact to elect the president based on popular vote instead of the Electoral College.

Officially called the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, by joining the group, Colorado would pledge to give all of its electoral votes to the national popular vote winner.

The compact would only take effect if states representing at least 270 electoral votes (half of the Electoral College, plus one) approve it, Ballotpedia reports. The measure currently has 187 Electoral College votes, with Colorado bringing the total to 196.

Right now, Colorado has nine electoral votes. However, it is expected to gain a 10th due to continued rapid population growth.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton received about 2.9 million more votes than now-President Donald Trump in 2016. In 2000, former Vice President Al Gore lost the election after receiving about 543,000 more votes than former President George W. Bush.