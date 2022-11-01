DENVER (KDVR) — The majority of Colorado voters want more options for their alcohol purchases, according to the results of a FOX31 / Channel 2 / Emerson College Polling / The Hill poll conducted Oct. 26-29.

The poll shows that 53.9% of Coloradans of all political affiliations would approve Proposition 125 in the upcoming midterm election. The ballot initiative would make it legal for grocery and convenience stores to sell wine alongside full-strength beer. Another 37.3% said they oppose the measure, while 8.8% said they are still unsure.

Colorado has grown less friendly to the measure in the last month.

A separate poll last month showed 57.8% supporting the measure, a larger majority than the more recent poll. Meanwhile, the share of voters who would oppose it has grown substantially, from 26.3% to 37.3%.

Coloradans also continue to support Proposition 126. This initiative would allow delivery services such as DoorDash or Uber Eats to deliver alcohol to customers’ doorsteps from any restaurant licensed to sell alcohol.

Among all Coloradans, 52.3% said they support this alcohol delivery measure. More than a third, 35.7%, said they oppose it, while 12% are still unsure. Support for this proposition was not part of the poll taken in September.

Methodology: The FOX31 / Channel 2 / Emerson College Polling / The Hill Colorado poll was conducted October 26-29, 2022. The sample consisted of very likely voters, n=1,000, with a Credibility Interval (CI), similar to a poll’s margin of error (MOE) of +/- 3.02 percentage points. The data sets were weighted by gender, age, education, region, and race/ethnicity based on 2022 turnout modeling. It is important to remember that subsets based on gender, age, education, and race/ethnicity carry with them higher margins of error, as the sample size is reduced. Data was collected using cell phones via SMS-to-web, an Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system of landlines, and an online panel.