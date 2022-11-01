DENVER (KDVR) — Coloradans have warmed up to legalized psychedelic mushrooms in the last month, even though a small plurality still opposes them.

The results of the FOX31 / Channel 2 / Emerson College Polling / The Hill poll conducted Oct. 26-29, show a marked uptick in approval for the upcoming election’s Proposition 122. The ballot initiative would decriminalize psychedelic plants and fungi, including DMT and psilocybin mushrooms, also known as “magic mushrooms.”

Among voters of all political affiliations, 43% said they would support the measure, while 44.2% said they would oppose it. Another 12.8% said they are still unsure.

In the last month, undecided voters have come around to supporting the initiative.

A separate poll conducted in September had 22.8% of voters unsure, with 40.9% opposing and 36.3% supporting. The share who were unsure dropped 10 points since then. More of those unsure voters have come to support the issue than turned against it.

Support has deepened among Democratic voters and independent voters, while Republican voters have grown to oppose it more strongly.

In September, 53.1% of Democrats said they support legal psychedelics. Now, 62.2% support them.

Among independent voters, 36.1% said they support the measure last month. That grew to 43.7% in October. Independent voters are still split on the issue. The share who oppose the ballot has grown at the same rate.

Republicans have deepened their opposition to legal psychedelics. About 61% disapproved last month, which grew to 67.3% in October.

Methodology: The FOX31 / Channel 2 / Emerson College Polling / The Hill Colorado poll was conducted October 26-29, 2022. The sample consisted of very likely voters, n=1,000, with a Credibility Interval (CI), similar to a poll’s margin of error (MOE) of +/- 3.02 percentage points. The data sets were weighted by gender, age, education, region, and race/ethnicity based on 2022 turnout modeling. It is important to remember that subsets based on gender, age, education, and race/ethnicity carry with them higher margins of error, as the sample size is reduced. Data was collected using cell phones via SMS-to-web, an Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system of landlines, and an online panel.