DENVER (KDVR) — Two issues are sending Coloradans to polls more than any others, according to a FOX31/Channel 2/Emerson College/The Hill poll.

The economy is the top issue. Nearly 36% of respondents said the economy is the most important issue determining how they will vote in November. Abortion access is the second most important issue, with 22% of voters listing it as their most important factor.

Democrats are the only party affiliation in which abortion access is more important than the economy, with 42% of Democrats listing it as their top issue. Only 22% said the economy is.

Republicans and unaffiliated voters both think the economy is most important, including 49% of Republicans and 38% of unaffiliated voters. In contrast to Democrats, only 3% of Republicans think abortion access is the top issue and 20% of independents.

For all but one racial and ethnic group, voters also list the economy as their top concern.

Among Colorado’s Black voters, slightly more list abortion as the top issue (28%) than the economy (25%). For all others, the economy is more important. Among Asian Americans or Pacific Islanders, only 10% list abortion as a top concern.

Among Colorado’s women, the economy also outranks abortion. Abortion is listed as the most important issue for 27% of women, while 32% list the economy.

Methodology: The FOX31 / Channel 2 / Emerson College Polling / The Hill Colorado poll was conducted September 18-19, 2022. The sample consisted of very likely voters, n=1,000, with a Credibility Interval (CI) similar to a poll's margin of error (MOE) of +/- 3 percentage points. The data sets were weighted by gender, age, education, region, party affiliation, and race/ethnicity based on 2022 turnout modeling. It is important to remember that subsets based on gender, age, education, and race/ethnicity carry with them higher margins of error, as the sample size is reduced. Data was collected using a cellphone sample using SMS-to-web, Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system of landlines, web survey via email, and an online panel.