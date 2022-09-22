DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado voters appear to draw the line at legal marijuana, according to a new poll.

Most voters don’t support legalizing psychedelics, although there is a large segment of voters who haven’t made up their minds, according to a FOX31/Channel 2/Emerson College/The Hill poll.

Proposition 122 would decriminalize and regulate the distribution of the psychedelic fungi psilocybin, or magic mushrooms. It would also open the door to decriminalizing the psychedelics dimethyltryptamine (DMT), ibogaine and mescaline in a few years.

Among all voters, 41% said they would oppose the ballot measure if they could vote on it right now. A narrowly smaller portion of 36% of all voters said they would support it. About 23% of voters said they are unsure.

Only Democrat voters would vote mostly in favor, and that only narrowly. Just over 53% of Democrat voters said they would pass the ballot, while 24% would oppose it. Another 23% are unsure.

Both Republicans and unaffiliated voters would both say no to psychedelics, with 61% of Republicans opposing and 40% of unaffiliated voters opposing.

Two racial/ethnic groups most strongly oppose psychedelic legalization — Black and multiracial or other Coloradans.

Black Coloradans oppose mushroom legalization more than any other group polled, with 64% saying they would vote it down. Nearly the same percent of multiracial or other Coloradans (63%) said they would oppose legal mushrooms. With other racial and ethnic groups, the margins are much narrower between how many voters support and oppose legalization.

Younger voters are also much more likely to legalize psychedelics. Among voters between the ages of 18 and 34, 69% of voters would support legalization. Support levels drop as age goes up. Among 65-year-olds and older, only 12% would legalize psychedelics.

The “Natural Medicine Health Act of 2022” would decriminalize psilocybin, better known as psychedelic or “magic” mushrooms, for people aged 21 and up. Coloradans of age could have it, ingest it and cultivate it at home without criminal penalty under state law.

The law would also allow for licensed “healing centers” where people could buy and consume the mushrooms. It would remain a crime for anyone else to sell them, but not to give them away to other adults.

It would also create a “Natural Medicine Advisory Board.” By June 2026, that board could recommend including the psychedelics dimethyltryptamine (DMT), ibogaine and mescaline in the law’s definition of decriminalized “natural medicine.” However, the law would specifically exclude peyote.

Methodology: The FOX31 / Channel 2 / Emerson College Polling / The Hill Colorado poll was conducted September 18-19, 2022. The sample consisted of very likely voters, n=1,000, with a Credibility Interval (CI) similar to a poll’s margin of error (MOE) of +/- 3 percentage points. The data sets were weighted by gender, age, education, region, party affiliation, and race/ethnicity based on 2022 turnout modeling. It is important to remember that subsets based on gender, age, education, and race/ethnicity carry with them higher margins of error, as the sample size is reduced. Data was collected using a cellphone sample using SMS-to-web, Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system of landlines, web survey via email, and an online panel.