Perlmutter wins reelection in Colorado’s 7th Congressional District

DENVER (KDVR) — Rep. Ed Perlmutter has won reelection in Colorado’s Seventh Congressional District, The Associated Press says.

Perlmutter, a Democrat, defeated Republican Casper Stockham.

Perlmutter was first elected to the seat in 2006 and has won every race since.

He was a strong favorite to win this year; data from FiveThirtyEight showed he was about 23 points ahead of Stockham as of last week.

Before his time in Congress, Perlmutter served in the Colorado state Senate.

The Seventh Congressional District covers much of the northern and western parts of the Denver metro area, including Lakewood, Golden, Northglenn, Thornton, Arvada and Westminster.