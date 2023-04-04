DENVER (KDVR) — Early returns show Denver voters rejecting the plan to develop the former Park Hill golf course.

The first and second round of results showed more than 60% of voters so far rejected the plan. That’s nearly 62,900 voters against the question and around 40,500 in favor as of the 8:30 p.m. drop.

The 155-acre property, located north of 35th Avenue and west of Colorado Boulevard, has sat vacant since 2018 and was purchased by developers. It has a city-owned conservation easement on it requiring the land to be used primarily for golf-related reasons.

In January, Denver City Council voted to change the conservation easement and put the issue before voters.

Arguments in favor of removing the easement focus on the potential development of the land.

If passed, Westside Investment Partners said it plans to build 2,500 to 3,200 housing units, 25% of which would be affordable housing, a large park and a grocery store.

Opponents say the land should remain as open space in the city and, in some cases, question the reliability of the developer to meet the expectations of the community around the golf course.

The Park Hill golf course easement was referred question 2O on the 2023 Denver municipal ballot. In addition to this, voters decided on mayor, city council members, auditor and two other questions related to zoning laws in the city.