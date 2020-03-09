Over 10,500 young voters participate in primary elections

DENVER (KDVR) — For the first time in state history, 17-year-old Coloradans were able to vote in the primary elections. The turnout was astonishing with over 10,500 eligible voters showing up to cast their ballot.

“As the youngest Secretary of State in the country, it is important to me that young people’s voices are heard in Colorado elections,” Secretary of State Jena Griswold said. “That is one of the reasons I supported the 2019 Colorado Votes Act, which enables 17-year-olds who turn 18 by the General Election to cast a ballot in the primary.”

Officially, 10,634 out of 23,504 active registered 17-year-old voters participated in Tuesday’s record-setting primary election. “To see young people so engaged from their first opportunity to vote gives me great hope that our state will continue to be the gold standard in election turnout for decades to come,” 35-year-old Griswold said.

Colorado is not the only state to allow 17-year-olds to vote in the primary; 18 other states plus the District of Columbia now do so as well.

Colorado’s youth have two more opportunities to vote before the general election. Check out the secretary of state’s website to view updated voter results.