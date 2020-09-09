Opponents of repealing the Gallagher Amendment file a restraining order

DENVER (KDVR) – A measure asking voters to repeal Colorado’s Gallagher Amendment, which aimed to keep property taxes low but failed to fully fund fire departments and schools, is facing a restraining order by an opposition group.

The committee ‘Protect Our Homes Colorado, No on Amendment B’ says in the citizen complaint that the State of Colorado did not provide a correct analysis.

The statement says the committee “is filing a citizen complaint and motion for emergency restraining order to the State of Colorado, including the Colorado Legislative Council, the Colorado Legislative Council Staff and the Colorado General Assembly, for failing to provide a fair and impartial analysis of Amendment B, repealing the Gallagher Amendment, in the Ballot Information Booklet (the “Blue Book”), as the Colorado Constitution mandates.”

Amendment B is supported by the Colorado Coming Together committee.