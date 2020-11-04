No post-election violence in downtown Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — There was no rioting or protesting happening in downtown Denver Tuesday night or Wednesday morning following Election Day.

Some downtown Denver businesses boarded up their windows ahead of Election Day, anticipating possible riots and unrest.

However, Denver police said no unrest followed the election.

Colorado State Patrol increased patrols around the Colorado State Capitol building overnight. Denver Public Safety said anyone caught inciting violence would be arrested.

Denver police set up a command post in downtown and the city activated its emergency operations center anticipating possible unrest.

While many of Colorado election results have been released, the fate of the presidential election is still up in the air.